Fat cows selling to £1865 and heifers to £1550 at Newtownstewart
Once again another very solid trade with bullocks selling to £1935 and £1235 over weight.
Fat cows selling to £1865 and 242ppk while heifers sold to £1550 and £1005 over weight.
Bullock and bull prices: P McConnell Glenelly 700kgs £1935, £1910 and £1850, 650kgs £1850, 715kgs £1800, 680kgs £1775, 670kgs £1760, 665kgs £1750, 695kgs £1750, 725kgs £1670. 10 bullocks sold to £1805pph and 261.22ppk. N Dooher Donemana 670kgs £1770, 680kgs £1770, 695kgs £1730, 655kgs £1660. D McCullagh Greencastle 590kgs £1600, 495kgs £1330; K Donnell Newtownstewart 570kgs £1510, 415kgs £1070. D Lindsay Sion Mills 560kgs £1420, 480kgs £1220 and £1190, 455kgs £1000, 430kgs £960; T Young Castlederg 550kgs £1420; R Sproule Castlederg 450kgs £1400; William Ballantine Glenhull 550kgs £1385, 535kgs £1330, 545kgs £1310 455kgs £1070. P McMackin Strabane 455kgs £1355, 485kgs £1340, 425kgs £1300, 405kgs £1270, 415kgs £1150 and B McColgan Newtownstewart 330kgs £1095.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smaller bullocks sold from £530 up.
Heifer prices: R Sproule Castlederg 545kgs £1550; E McCloskey Dungiven 560kgs £1400, 525kgs £1290, 485kgs £1255, 465kgs £1100; E Moss Castlederg 525kgs £1375, 475kgs £1235, 435kgs £1180,415kgs £1030; C McElchare Castlederg 510kgs £1335, 450kgs £1110; A Armstrong Dromore 455kgs £1250; R S Moore Newtownstewart 435kgs £1180, 260kgs £850; D Lindsay Sion Mills465kgs £1145; P McMackin Strabane 395kgs £1125; S Mitchell Drumlegagh465kgs £1090, 440kgs £955; M Teague Omagh 335kgs £875. M Doherty Strabane 275kgs £820.
Other heifers sold from £500 up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows: C McIlwaine Corrick 770kgs £242 £1865; D McIlwaine Letterbratt 680kgs £198; M Kelly Glenmornan 535kgs £226; a Castlederg farmer 630kgs £166, 520kgs £173 and V McGill Donemana 605kgs £160, 540kgs £168, 685kgs £142.