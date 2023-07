Weanling bull calves sold to £1200 for a 456k from Kilkeel farmer.

Fat cows topped £1950 for 918k Charolais.

Cows and calves topped £1480.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1340 for 626k Shorthorn.

Bullocks topped at £1570 for 632k Shorthorn.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue £500, Belgian Blue at £490, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £460, Newry farmer Limousin at £410, Limousin at £385, Gilford farmer, Friesian at £340, Downpatrick farmer Simmental at £320, Simmental at £320. Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus at £310 and Newry farmer Limousin at £300.

Heifer calves

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £640, Belgian Blue at £600, Belgian Blue at £555, Belgian Blue at £450, Aberdeen Angus at £440, Belgian Blue at £410, Rathfriland farmer Aubrac at £400, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370 and Cabra farmer Hereford at £260.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to firm trade, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 456k at £1200, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 406k at £1160, Lisburn farmer Hereford 438k at £1060, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 454k at £1040, Charolais 370k at £1040, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 298k at £920, Banbridge farmer Limousin 346k at £890, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 340k at £850, Lisburn farmer Simmental 396k at £810. Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 326k at £800.

Weanling heifer calves

Clough farmer Charolais 446k at £1110, Charolais 452k at £1020, Limousin 426k at £960, Cullyhanna farmer Limousin 406k at £880, Hereford 424k at £870, Limousin 398k at £800, Simmental 326k at £630, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 360k at £620, Aghagllon farmer Belgian Blue 290k at £610 and Castlewellan Aberdeen Angus 324k at £600.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 918k at £1950, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 854k at £1460, Shorthorn 774k at £1410, Dromore farmer Limousin 732k at £1410, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 788k at £1360, Lurgan farmer Limousin 622k at £1295, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 652k at £1085 and Dromore farmer Charolais 626k at £1000.

Cows and calves

Killinchy farmer Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £1480, Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £1080 and Dromore farmer Limousin cow at £1000.

Breeding bulls

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus bull at £1620 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £1500.

Heifers

Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 626k at £1340, Newry farmer Limousin 504k at £1270, Armagh farmer Saler 496k at £1250, Aghalee farmer Charolais 502k at £1210, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 576k at £1190, Aghalee farmer Simmental 484k at £1160, Armagh farmer Shorthorn 544k at £1130, Newry farmer Hereford 506k at £1100 and Scavra farmer Aberdeen Angus 556k at £1100, Belgian Blue 472k at £1090.

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Shorthorn 632k at £1570, Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1470, Belgian Blue 618k at £1400, Scarva farmer Belgian Blue 582k at £1380, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 562k at £1360, Scarva farmer Belgian Blue 540k at £1280, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 544k at £1280, Aberdeen Angus 552k at £1250 and Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus 580k at £1240, Belgian Blue 578k at £1220.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Portadown farmer topped the sale at £4.92 a kilo for 23.10kg at £113.50.

Fat ewes topped at £170 for a Texel ewe from a Loughbrickland farmer.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £145.

Spring lambs

Katesbridge farmer 24.70k at £120.50, Newry farmer 29k at £117, Dromore farmer 25k at £117, Portadown farmer 23.10k at £113.50, Lisburn farmer 25.70k at £113, Newry farmer 26k at £112, Banbridge farmer 23.70k at £108, Katesbridge farmer 23.40k at £108, Annalong farmer 23.50k at £108 and Lisburn farmer 22k at £106.

Fat ewes

Loughbrickland farmer at £170, Ballymartin farmer at £160, Kilkeel farmer at £148, Kilkeel farmer at £142, Katesbridge farmer at £140, Dromore farmer at £135, Castlewellan farmer at £132, Newry farmer at £131 and Newcastle farmer at £130 at £129.

Fat rams

Newry farmer at £128 and Rathfriland farmer at £80.