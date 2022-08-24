Fat cows selling to £2050 at Saintfield
Another excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a steady trade for all types.
Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £2050 for a 830kg Limousin bullock, £247 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1768 for a 800kg Charolais, £221 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullock 830kg £247 £2050, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1100kg £166 £1826, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 800kg £221 £1768, Hillsborough producer Her bullocks 700kg £226 £1582, 730kg £208 £1518, 730kg £205 £1496, 640kg £222 £1420, 640kg £219 £1401, 680kg £206 £1400, Charolais Heifer 730kg £198 £1445, Ballynahinch producer Her Heifers 640kg £243 £1555, 620kg £230 £1426, 540kg £231 £1247, 590kg £210 £1239, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 680kg £226 £1536, 640kg £218 £1395, Hillsborough producer Hereford cow 850kg £180 £1530, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 770kg £194 £1493, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 830kg £174 £1444, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue cow 730kg £182 £1328, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue bullocks 590kg £222 £1309, 610kg £207 £1267, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 610kg £210 £1281, Moira producer Limousin cow 650kg £182 £1183, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 730kg £158 £1153, 680kg £163 £1108, Downpatrick producer Hereford cow 550kg £197 £1083, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 710kg £150 £1065, 680kg £154 £1047 and Dundonald producer Friesian cows 650kg £158 £1027.
Bullocks: 175 bullocks sold to an excellent demand of £1470 for a 600kg limousin with lighter sorts selling to £3.10 a kg - 400kg £1240 for a limousin.
Most Popular
-
1
Property in rural area of County Antrim is ‘ransacked’ by two men
-
2
Farmers asked to check outbuildings after much-loved family pet goes missing
-
3
Police make second arrest after Ballycastle hit-and-run collision
-
4
11 pictures to remind you of Finvoy YFC’s dinner in 2007
-
5
These lucky swines are living the dream on Co Fermanagh island
Special entry for Wednesday 31st August - 15 quality Charolais and Limousin bullocks 500kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 600kg £1470, 530kg £1440, 520kg £1255, 520kg £1240, 500kg £1200, 520kg £1200, 500kg £1180, 500kg £1165, 510kg £1165, Bangor producer Friesians 680kg £1380, 600kg £1220, 590kg £1180, Dromara producer Limousins 460kg £1300, 470kg £1280, 400kg £1240, 450kg £1200, 430kg £1200, 480kg £1180, 470kg £1140, 480kg £1140, 440kg £1130, 450kg £1130, 440kg £1100, 440kg £1090, Dromara producer Simmentals 550kg £1300, 450kg £1130, 400kg £1000, 410kg £1000, 420kg £1000, Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1270, 580kg £1185, 500kg £1130, 510kg £1130, 530kg £1130, 500kg £1090, 510kg £1090, 520kg £1190, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1250, 450kg £1115, 400kg £1080, 400kg £1010, 390kg £1000, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 500kg £1220, 500kg £1150, Killinchy producer Limousins 450kg £1180, 460kg £1120, 380kg £1115, 450kg £1110, 400kg £1100, 440kg £1085,Crossgar producer Simmentals 500kg £1160, 450kg £1140, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1130, 510kg £1130, 500kg £1080, 500kg £1070, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 420kg £1105, 400kg £1080, 380kg £1050, 400kg £1010, 400kg £1000, 360kg £960, 320kg £940.
Heifers: 90 heifers sold to £1440 for a 600kg Limousin with lighter sorts selling to £1010 for a 360kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 600kg £1440, 510kg £1220, 450kg £1005, Comber producer Limousins 580kg £1320, 570kg £1310, 500kg £1250, 520kg £1160, 500kg £1135, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1270, 550kg £1180, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1170, 470kg £1020, Lisburn producer Charolais 500kg £1150, 470kg £1005, 360kg £1010, 330kg £925, Killinchy producer Limousins 440kg £1115, 440kg £1100, 440kg £1090, 400kg £935, 320kg £880, Saintfield producer Limousin 400kg £1100 and Crossgar producer Limousins 450kg £1090, 410kg £1040, 400kg £1020, 400kg £1000, 390kg £975, 330kg £920.
Dropped calves: Sold to £420 for a Shorthorn bull.