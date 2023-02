Light weight bullocks 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200 307ppk.

Medium weights 500kg Charolais at £1500 at £300pk.

Heavy weights 730kg Limousin at £1910 and top price of at £2000 for a 814kg Charolais at £245ppk.

Enniskillen Mart

Bullocks

Clogher producer 500kg Charolais at £1500 300ppk; Rosslea producer 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740 291ppk, Limousin 714kg at £1840 258ppk, Aberdeen Angus 596kg at £1740 292ppk; Boho producer 642kg Charolais at £1750 272ppk, 514kg Charolais at £1450 282ppk, 572kg Charolais at £1630 285ppk, Charolais 602kg at £1740 290ppk; Derrylin producer 540kg Limousin at £1570 290ppk; Dungannon producer 508kg Charolais at £1450 285ppk, 498kg Charolais at £1400 281ppk, 396kg Limousin at £1190, 300ppk, 418kg Limousin at £1330 318ppk; Garrison producer 458kg Charolais at £1400 305ppk, 364kg Charolais at £1190 326ppk; Roscor producer 402kg Charolais at £1380 343ppk, 424kg Charolais at £1390 343pk, 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200 307ppk; Macken producer 398kg Limousin at £1220 306ppk, 476kg Limousin at £1450 304ppk; Irvinestown producer Charolais 814kg at £2000 262ppk, Charolais 684kg at £1810 265ppk; Enniskillen producer Limousin 730kg at £1910 262ppk, Limousin 660kg at £1790 271ppk; Tamalght producer Aberdeen Angus 732kg at £1890 258ppk and Florencecourt producer Simmental 688kg at £1790.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £650 to £1440 for a Charolais 432kg.

Heifers sold from £650 to £1270 for a Charolais 388kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 359kg Charolais steer at £1210, 368kg Charolais steer at £1290, 385kg Charolais steer at £1330, 314kg Charolais steer at £1140, 373kg Charolais steer at £1330, 402kg Charolais steer at £1380; Belleek producer 418kg Charolais steer at £1420, 363kg Limousin bull at £1050, 311kg Limousin bull at £920, 360kg Charolais steer at £1130; Belcoo producer 388kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 394kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 346kg Charolais steer at £1190, 373kg Charolais steer at £1220; Garrison producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 387kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 364kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 317kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 322kg Charolais steer at £1120, 417kg Charolais steer at £1420, 358kg Charolais steer at £1210; Irvinestown producer 301kg Limousin steer at £1060, 317kg Limousin steer at £1030, 366kg Limousin steer at £1040, 415kg Limousin steer at £1170; Kesh producer 366kg Charolais heifer at £930, 278kg Limousin heifer at £750, 265kg Charolais bull at £890, 361kg Limousin bull at £1090; Tempo producer 318kg Charolais heifer at £990, 301kg Charolais heifer at £930, 492kg Charolais steer at £1410, 303kg Charolais heifer at £870; Springfield producer 348kg Charolais steer at £1320, 432kg Charolais steer at £1440, 344kg Charolais steer at £1300, 401kg Charolais steer at £1380 and Florencecourt producer 339kg Charolais heifer at £970, 347kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 329kg Charolais heifer at £950, 341kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 371kg Charolais heifer at £1190.

Calves

Aberdeen Angus bull at £400, Belgian Blue bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Friesian bull at £60, Friesian bull at £50, Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Aberdeen Angus bull at £210, Aberdeen Angus bull at £180, Aberdeen Angus bull at £180, Hereford bull at £150, Limousin heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £215, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £220, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £235, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250 and Aberdeen Angus heifer at £190, Charolais heifer at £255.

Suckler cows

2009 Limousin cow with Charolais bull and back in calf at £1780; 2003 Simmental cow with December born Limousin bull at £1690; 2016 Limousin cow due March to Limousin bull at £1480; 2020 Belgian Blue heifer near note to AI Limousin at £1400 and 2020 Shorthorn cow due end of February to AI Limousin at £1260.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold from 293ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1580 and to a top of at £1800 for a 700kg.

Medium weights from 220-307ppk paid for a 472kg Charolais at £1450.

Lighter weights to 307ppk for a 432kg Charolais at £1340.

Tempo producer Charolais 700kg at £1800; Culkey producer Charolais 680kg at £1790; Derrylester Charolais 700kg at £1770; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 630kg at £1740, Charolais 640kg at £1720, Charolais 620kg at £1700; Bellanaeck producer Charolais 540kg at £1580; Magheraveely producer Charolais 540kg at £1520; Derrylin producer Charolais 550kg at £1500, Limousin 500kg at £1430, Charolais 510kg at £1480, Limousin 480kg at £1390; Kesh producer Charolais 630kg at £1720, Charolais 510kg at £1450, Charolais 440kg at £1290, 500kg at £1390, Limousin 484kg at £1320, Limousin 470kg at £1260; Derrylin producer Charolais 600kg at £1610, Limousin 430kg at £1340, Limousin 430kg at £1300, Charolais 450kg at £1280, Limousin 480kg at £1400 and Rosslea producer Charolais 600kg at £1550.

Fat cows