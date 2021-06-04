Fat cows selling to up to €1520 per head at Raphoe Mart
Sheep sale Monday 31st May 2021: Good entry of sheep this week at Raphoe Mart with a near total clearance.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:15 am
Spring lambs sold at:
€100 to €120 for 30-34 kgs.
€120 to €140 for 35-40 kgs.
€140 to €164 for 40-55 kgs.
Ewes with lambs sold from €150 to €300.
Fat ewes sold from €80 to €208.
Cattle sale, Thursday 3rd June 2021: An excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.
A lively trade for all on offer.
Strong forward cattle in great demand again this week selling up to €1000 over and more medium weights also a great trade selling from to €2.60 to €2.80/kg.
Lighter weights selling up to €3/kg.
Light Friesian cattle are more difficult to sell.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €730/head to €1520/head.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.