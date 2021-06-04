Fat cows selling to up to €1520 per head at Raphoe Mart

Spring lambs sold at:

€100 to €120 for 30-34 kgs.

€120 to €140 for 35-40 kgs.

€140 to €164 for 40-55 kgs.

Ewes with lambs sold from €150 to €300.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €208.

Cattle sale, Thursday 3rd June 2021: An excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week.

A lively trade for all on offer.

Strong forward cattle in great demand again this week selling up to €1000 over and more medium weights also a great trade selling from to €2.60 to €2.80/kg.

Lighter weights selling up to €3/kg.

Light Friesian cattle are more difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.90/kg.

Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €730/head to €1520/head.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.