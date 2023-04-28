Spring lambs sold at:

€110 to €130 for 37-40kgs.

€130 to €160 for 40-44kgs.

Livestock Markets

€160 to €168 for 44-55kgs.

Hoggets sold from €130/head to €170/head.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €120/team to €200/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180/team to €300/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €190/head.

Please note: there will be no sheep sale on bank holiday Monday 1st May 2023.

Next sheep sale will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 27th April 2023.

There was a lively trade for the large entry on offer at this week's sale.

Forward types continue to be in demand, selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.10/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.40/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1080/head to €1890/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1120 to €1125 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1005 to €1655 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €400 to €1225 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €925 to €1405 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €1075 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 4th May 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

