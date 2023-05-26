There was another good entry for this week’s sale with a brisk trade for spring lambs, hoggets and fat ewes.

Spring lambs sold at:

€120 to €150 for 36-43kgs.

Livestock Markets

€150 to €170 for 43-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €100/head to a high of €258/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 29th May 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 25th May 2023.

Trade remained on par with that of previous weeks at this week's sale which saw continued demand for stock.

Strong forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €1130/head to €1980/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1075 to €1440 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €885 to €1150 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €485 to €1000 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €780 to €1235 over the weight.

Store heifers - €435 to €1120 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 1st June 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

