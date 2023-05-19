There was a strong trade around the ring for spring lambs on offer at this week's sale, fetching a top price of €178/head for 51kgs.

Other spring lambs sold from:

€100 to €130 for 35-40kgs.

Livestock Markets

€130 to €160 for 40-44kgs.

€160 to €178 for 44-51kgs.

Hoggets sold from €100/head to a high of €180/head.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €250/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €150/team to €295/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €194/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 22nd May 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 18th May 2023.

There was a lively trade for the good entry of stock on offer at this week's sale.

Forward types meet continued demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €820/head to €2240/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1180 to €1450 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €1020 to €1645 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €720 to €1240 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €884 to €1445 over the weight.

Store heifers - €355 to €1015 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 25th May 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

