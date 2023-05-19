Fat cows sold from €820/head to €2240/head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 15th May 2023.
There was a strong trade around the ring for spring lambs on offer at this week's sale, fetching a top price of €178/head for 51kgs.
Other spring lambs sold from:
€100 to €130 for 35-40kgs.
€130 to €160 for 40-44kgs.
€160 to €178 for 44-51kgs.
Hoggets sold from €100/head to a high of €180/head.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €250/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €150/team to €295/team.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €194/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 22nd May 2023.
Cattle sale, Thursday 18th May 2023.
There was a lively trade for the good entry of stock on offer at this week's sale.
Forward types meet continued demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.50/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €820/head to €2240/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1180 to €1450 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1020 to €1645 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €720 to €1240 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €884 to €1445 over the weight.
Store heifers - €355 to €1015 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 25th May 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.