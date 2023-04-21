There was a larger entry for this week's sale with an improved trade around the ring.

Spring lambs sold from €150/head to €172/head for 41-55kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoggets sold at:

Livestock Markets

€110 to €130 for 37-44kgs.

€130 to €150 for 45-50kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

€150 to €177 for 51-65kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €120/team to €235/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €160/team to €300/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €242/head

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next sheep sale Monday 24th April 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 20th April 2023.

There was a brisk trade around the ring and online for the large entry on offer at this week's sale.

Strong, forward cattle continue to be in demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €3/kg to €4.10/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €4.10/kg.

Fat cows sold from €980/head to €2810/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1025 to €1560 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks - €1080 to €1745 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €700 to €1545 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €630 to €1775 over the weight.

Store heifers - €220 to €1295 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next cattle sale Thursday 27th April 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement