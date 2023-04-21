Fat cows sold from €980/head to €2810/head at Raphoe
Sheep sale Monday 17th April 2023.
There was a larger entry for this week's sale with an improved trade around the ring.
Spring lambs sold from €150/head to €172/head for 41-55kgs.
Hoggets sold at:
€110 to €130 for 37-44kgs.
€130 to €150 for 45-50kgs.
€150 to €177 for 51-65kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €120/team to €235/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €160/team to €300/team.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to €242/head
Next sheep sale Monday 24th April 2023.
Cattle sale Thursday 20th April 2023.
There was a brisk trade around the ring and online for the large entry on offer at this week's sale.
Strong, forward cattle continue to be in demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €3/kg to €4.10/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €3.60/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €4.10/kg.
Fat cows sold from €980/head to €2810/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1025 to €1560 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1080 to €1745 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €700 to €1545 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €630 to €1775 over the weight.
Store heifers - €220 to €1295 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 27th April 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.