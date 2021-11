Fat cows to £1560 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks selling to £1650 and £905 over weight while heifers sold to £1225and £720 over weight.

Bullock prices; C Britton Donemana 745kgs £1650, 695kgs £1580, 585kgs £1180; D McKinley Newtownstewart 680kgs £1540, 600kgs £1345; A Armstrong Dromore

570kgs £1300; M Moore Drumquin 595kgs £1260; S Hemphill Castlederg 460kgs £1050, 440kgs £945 and £865; T Funston Lack 295kgs £800, W D Millar Glenock

395kgs £930; B McColgan Gallon 285kgs £765.

Heifer prices; A Armstrong Dromore 505kgs £1225, 555kgs £1180; M Moore Drumquin 490kgs £1090; S Brogan Gortin 430kgs £970, 415kgs £935, £925 and £915

390kgs £870.

Fat Cows; A local farmer 755kgs £207; G ~L Loughran Moneymore 545kgs £195, 670kgs £192 and £191, 590kgs £183, 755kgs £133; R A Matthewson Dunbunraver

735kgs £159; D Sinclair Strabane 600kgs £159; H Sayers Donemana 725kgs £151; 660kgs £136, 600kgs £120; J Gallagher Newtownstewart775kgs £138;

L Mitchell Drumlegagh 725kgs £138; S Mitchell Drumlegagh 670kgs £140, 725kgs £136; G McFarland Newtownstewart 665kgs £131.

At the evening Sheep Sale on Wednesday a good turnout of Prime Lambs and Ewes sold to a slightly easier trade with Lambs selling to £127 while Fat Ewes and Rams sold to £170.

L McFarland 26kgs £127.00; A local farmer25.50kgs £126.50; P McFarland 25.50kgs £125.00; P Conway 26kgs £124.00; G McFarland 25.50kgs £124.00; R ~J Wilson 25kgs £124.00; D McNamee 24kgs £123.50; J Wilson 24kgs £122.50; D McIlwaine 24kgs £122.50; R Sproule 25kgs £122.00; K McCullagh 24kgs £122.00; E Ward 25kgs £122.00; C McAskie 24.50kgs £121.50; V S McCullagh 24.50 £120.00; K McGrath 24.50kgs £120.00; R Henry 25.50kgs £120.00; K McNamee 23.50kgs £119.50; A Gortin farmer 24kgs £118.50; C McCullagh 24kgs £118.50; S Brogan 23.50kgs £117.50; D McNamee 22.50kgs £116.50; S Dennison 23.50kgs £116.00; A Gortin farmer 22.50kgs £114.50; R Sproule 22.50kgs £113.00; B Harpur 22.50kgs £111.00.

Lighter weights sold from £95.00 to £110.00; Store Lambs sold from £60.00 to £91.00