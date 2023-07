Ewes and lambs: Castlewellan farmer £270, £230 and £200.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £115, Castlewellan farmer £100, Killinchy farmer £95, Kilkeel farmer £92, Hilltown farmer £90, Hilltown farmer £86, Hilltown farmer £85.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £133 for 27kg (492ppk), Cabra farmer £124 for 24.6kg (504ppk), Rostrevor farmer £122 for 23.1kg (528ppk), Castlewellan farmer £120 for 24.3kg (494ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 23.7kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 23kg (513ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 22.4kg (518ppk), Rostrevor farmer £116 for 22.5kg (516ppk), Castlewellan farmer £114 for 22kg (518ppk), Kilkeel farmer £111 for 22.3kg (505ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 21.2kg (514ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £108 for 20.4kg (529ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £105 for 20.4kg (515ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £98.50 for 19.9kg (495ppk), Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 19.4kg (497ppk), Cabra farmer £96 for 18.3kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 18.8kg (505ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 18.5kg (508ppk) and £93 for 17.5kg (531ppk), Castlewellan farmer £90.50 for 17.7kg (511ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 17.4kg (517ppk), Kilcoo farmer £89.50 for 16.5kg (542ppk), Castlewellan farmer £89 for 17kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 16.8kg (518ppk), Kilcoo farmer £82 for 14.5kg (565ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £75 for 14.3kg (525ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 1st July saw fat cows sell to £2200, heifers to £1700 and bullocks to £1880.

Fat cows: Annaclone farmer £2200 for 730kg (302ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1900 for 756kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 742kg (256ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1790 for 696kg (257ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 770kg (223ppk), Clough farmer £1680 for 772kg (218ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1610 for 684kg (235ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1600 for 774kg (206ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1560 for 620kg (251ppk), Cabra farmer £1520 for 542kg (280ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 708kg (212ppk) and Cabra farmer £1460 for 644kg (226ppk).

Cows and Calves: Kilcoo farmer £2110, Newry farmer £2000, Hilltown farmer £1890, Newry farmer £1890, Hilltown farmer £1600, Rostrevor farmer £1570 and Kilkeel farmer £1490.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £830 for 330kg (251ppk) and £770 for 264kg (292ppk), Rostrevor farmer £750 for 356kg (210ppk) and £700 for 350kg (200ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 236kg (284ppk), Kilkeel farmer £610 for 236kg (258ppk) and £600 for 216kg (278ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 392kg (293ppk) and £1150 for 400kg (287ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 448kg (229ppk), Leitrim farmer £900 for 340kg (265ppk), £800 for 278kg (288ppk), £770 for 284kg (271ppk) and £730 for 254kg (287ppk), Hilltown farmer £670 for 268kg (250ppk) and Leitrim farmer £620 for 236kg (263ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £1700 for 706kg (241ppk), Burren farmer £1660 for 682kg (243ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 622kg (257ppk), Burren farmer £1530 for 598kg (256ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1500 for 682kg (220ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1490 for 608kg (245ppk), Annaclone farmer £1400 for 518kg (270ppk), Ballyward farmer £1360 for 576kg (236ppk) and £1330 for 586kg (227ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1320 for 546kg (242ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1310 for 504kg (260ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 444kg (293ppk) and £1280 for 482kg (265ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 470kg (264ppk) and £1220 for 520kg (235ppk), Cabra farmer £1200 for 486kg (247ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 418kg (266ppk).