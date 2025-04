Fat cows to £2290 and fat ewes to £308 at Hilltown Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seasonal entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 9th January saw fat ewes sell to £308 and fat lambs to £170.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £308 and £306, Hilltown farmer £284, Ballynahinch farmer £256, Hilltown farmer £238, Rathfriland farmer £210, Hilltown farmer £170, Hilltown farmer £150 and Kilkeel farmer £148.

Fat lambs: Warrenpoint farmer £170 for 34kg (500ppk), Downpatrick farmer £169 for 27kg (626ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £164.50 for 25.8kg (638ppk), Kilkeel farmer £163 for 24.6kg (663ppk), Kilkeel farmer £159 for 23.8kg (668ppk), Hilltown farmer £155 for 23kg (674ppk) and Ardglass farmer £142 for 22.6kg (628ppk).

Fat cows: Mayobridge farmer £2290 for 852kg (269ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2260 for 810kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2040 for 822kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £1950 for 872kg (223ppk) and Cabra farmer £1870 for 682kg (274ppk).

Weanling heifers: Newry farmer £1600 for 384kg (416ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 406kg (369ppk) £1410 for 354kg (398ppk), £1390 for 388kg (358ppk), £1390 for 378kg (367ppk), £1340 for 338kg (396ppk), £1320 for 376kg (351ppk), £1310 for 350kg (374ppk), £1280 for 368kg (348ppk), £1260 for 300kg (420ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Newry farmer £1770 for 448kg (395ppk), Hilltown farmer £1720 for 438kg (392ppk) and £1710 for 466kg (367ppk), £1700 for 490kg (347ppk) and £1670 for 472kg (354ppk), Newry farmer £1620 for 434kg (373ppk), Hilltown farmer £1610 for 458kg (351ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1580 for 404kg (391ppk) £1550 446kg (347ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1470 for 420kg (350ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 404kg (351ppk), £1400 for 352kg (397ppk), Attical farmer £1320 for 406kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £1320 for 344kg (383ppk), Hilltown farmer £1280 for 340kg (376ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 328kg (372ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1060 for 260kg (407ppk).

Heifers: Ballymartin farmer £1930 for 618kg (312ppk), £1820 for 604kg (301ppk), £1790 for 592kg (302ppk), £1720 for 526kg (327ppk), Annaclone farmer £1520 for 566kg (268ppk), £1500 for 544kg (276ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1460 for 444kg (329ppk), Annaclone farmer £1440 for 528kg (272ppk), £1420 for 490kg (290ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1320 for 470kg (281ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2050 for 678kg (302ppk), £2000 for 654kg (306ppk), £1890 for 686kg (275ppk), Dromara farmer £1880 for 598kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1850 for 608kg (304ppk), £1840 for 586kg (314ppk), Dromara farmer £1800 for 606kg (297ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1790 for 548kg (326ppk), £1790 for 552kg (324ppk), £1750 for 564kg (310ppk), Dromara farmer £1740 for 504kg (345ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1730 for 542kg (319ppk), Dromara farmer £1580 for 558kg (283ppk), Dundrum farmer £1450 for 434kg (334ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1360 for 396kg (343ppk) and £1130 for 360kg (314ppk).