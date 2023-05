Ewes and lambs: Kilkeel farmer £260, Bryansford farmer £235, £230 and £205 and Bryansford farmer £190.

Fat ewes: Downpatrick farmer £190, Ballyward farmer £162, Scarva farmer £160, Mayobridge farmer £160, Kilkeel farmer £154, Newry farmer £153, Kilkeel farmer £148, Kilkeel farmer £144, Annalong farmer £142, Banbridge farmer £142, Killinchy farmer £140, Newry farmer £136, Scarva farmer £132, Mayobridge farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £127, Kilcoo farmer £124, Bryansford farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £119, Markethill farmer £118 and Rathfriland farmer £116.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £142 for 25.5kg (557ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 22.6kg (619ppk), Scarva farmer £140 for 25kg (560ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 23.5kg (596ppk), Mayobridge farmer £139 for 22.6kg (615ppk), Castlewellan farmer £138 for 22kg (627ppk), Hilltown farmer £137 for 22.1kg (620ppk), Kilcoo farmer £137 for 22.5kg (609ppk) and £135 for 22kg (614ppk), Bryansford farmer £133 for 21.5kg (618ppk), Kilkeel farmer £131 for 21kg (624ppk), Mayobridge farmer £129 for 21.3kg (606ppk), Kilkeel farmer £124 for 19.5kg (636ppk) and Hilltown farmer £120 for 20kg (600ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 20th May saw fat cows sell to £2470, heifers to £2040 and bullocks to £1960.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2470 for 882kg (280ppk), Cabra farmer £1870 for 898kg (208ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1730 for 590kg (293ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 806kg (211ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 636kg (267ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1640 for 758kg (216ppk), Hilltown farmer £1450 for 632kg (229ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1380 for 684kg (202ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 620kg (209ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £1280 for 614kg (208ppk).

Cows and calves: Kilkeel farmer £2160 and £1980, Mayobridge farmer £1980 and £1960 and Kilkeel famer £1850.

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1040 for 372kg (279ppk), Warringstown farmer £880 for 378kg (234ppk), Hilltown farmer £840 for 306kg (274ppk), Rostrevor farmer £800 for 290kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £780 for 310kg (251ppk), Kilkeel farmer £760 for 300kg (253ppk), Castlewellan farmer £750 for 268kg (279ppk), Mayobridge farmer £740 for 284kg (260ppk), Hilltown farmer £680 for 266kg (255ppk) and Hilltown farmer £670 for 254kg (263ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1410 for 446kg (316ppk) and £1410 for 398kg (354ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 378kg (343ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1240 for 378kg (328ppk), £1150 for 352kg (326ppk), £1140 for 392kg (291ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 352kg (312ppk) and £1040 for 346kg (300ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 334kg (302ppk), Mayobridge farmer £950 for 368kg (258ppk), Hilltown farmer £860 for 308kg (279ppk), Castlewellan farmer £810 for 268kg (302ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £750 for 275kg (274ppk).

Heifers: Katesbridge farmer £2040 for 734kg (278ppk), Hilltown farmer £1690 for 640kg (264ppk), £1650 for 600kg (275ppk), £1630 for 600kg (271ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1550 for 620kg (250ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1540 for 486kg (317ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1510 for 530kg (285ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1500 for 590kg (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1410 for 402kg (350ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 408kg (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £1310 for 484kg (270ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 404kg (279ppk).

