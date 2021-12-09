Fat ewe prices hit record prices at Armoy
The Wednesday night sale of sheep at Armoy last week saw a good turnout of 800 head.
Fat lambs sold to £132, store lambs sold to £115.50, but fat ewe prices hid record prices selling to £236.
Leading prices
Donald Gillan, Ballymoney, 32kgs £132. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 26kgs £128.50. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 26kgs £128. C McHenry, Torr, 26kgs £127.50. David Anderson, Bushmills, 27kgs £127. Aaron Lamont, Rasharkin, 26kgs £127. David Anderson, Bushmills, 25kgs £126.50. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 26kgs £126. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 26kgs £126. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 25kgs £125. G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, 24kgs £125. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 26kgs £125. Stranocum farmer, 23kgs £121.50. Jas Currie, Ballymoney, 24kgs £120. Huey Bros, Armoy, 23kgs £118. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23 ½kgs £121.
Store lambs
David McAllister, Bushmills, 35kgs crossbreds, £115.50. Alistair Gillen, Armoy, 4 Texel, £111.50. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 30 crossbreds, £110.50. B Blaney, Cushendall, 20 crossbreds £93.00. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 14 Texel, £90.50. Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, 52 Texel, £102.
Fat ewes
Ryan Quinn, Texel, £234, £178. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, Texel, £124. I McCaw, Bushmills, Texel, £110. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Mules, £110. K McErlain, Armoy crossbreds £102.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.