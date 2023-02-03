Fat ewes saw a great trade at Armoy Mart, selling to £172
Fat lambs sold to £125 on Monday night (January 30, 2023).
Fat ewes were a great trade, selling to £172 and store lambs sold to £98.50.
Leading prices
S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 30kgs £125. B Blaney, Cushendall, 30kgs £123. F McCaughan, Glenshesk, 26kgs £120. Boyd Jamison, Armoy, 29kgs £119. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26kgs £118. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £117. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 26kgs £117. B Moorehead, Liscolman, 23kgs £116. Pat McGuckian, Dunloy, 24kgs £116. C McDonnell, Armoy, 23kgs £116. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, 24kgs £116. David McNeill, Loughguile, 24kgs £115. Sam Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £114.
Store lambs
M Maloney, Loughguile, 7 Texel, £98.50. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 8 Texel, £92.00. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 5 Texel, £94.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 35 Texel, £75.00. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 10 Suffolk, £67.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 19 Texel, £68.00.
Fat ewes
William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £172. J Bartlett, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £145. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £142. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Texel, £130. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £124. D McCullough, Loughguile, Suffolk, £117. W McKinley, Armoy, Suffolk, £114. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, Texel, £113. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Suffolk, £110. David McNeill, Loughguile, Blue, £141.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye'.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.