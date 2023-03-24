Fat ewes selling from €70/head to a high of €290/head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 20th March 2023.
Hoggets sold well at this week's sale with an improved trade compared to previous weeks.
Hoggets sold at:
€70 to €100 for 26-34kgs.
€100 to €120 for 35-41kgs.
€120 to €140 for 42-47kgs.
€140 to €159 for 48-52kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €220/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €180/team to €300/team.
Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €290/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 27th March 2023.
Cattle sale, Thursday 23rd March 2023.
There was a much larger entry for this week's sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg for quality lots.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter cattle also sold well making €2.80 to €4/kg in the ring.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €4/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Fat cows sold from €890/head to €1800/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1190 to €1600 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €1270 to €1480 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €585 to €1300 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €865 to €1520 over the weight.
Store heifers - €360 to €1040 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 30th March 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.