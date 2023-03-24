Hoggets sold well at this week's sale with an improved trade compared to previous weeks.

Hoggets sold at:

Advertisement

Advertisement

€70 to €100 for 26-34kgs.

Livestock Markets

€100 to €120 for 35-41kgs.

€120 to €140 for 42-47kgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

€140 to €159 for 48-52kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140/team to €220/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180/team to €300/team.

Fat ewes sold from €70/head to a high of €290/head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next sheep sale Monday 27th March 2023.

Cattle sale, Thursday 23rd March 2023.

There was a much larger entry for this week's sale with a brisk trade around the ring and online.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg for quality lots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter cattle also sold well making €2.80 to €4/kg in the ring.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €4/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €890/head to €1800/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1190 to €1600 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks - €1270 to €1480 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €585 to €1300 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €865 to €1520 over the weight.

Store heifers - €360 to €1040 over the weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next cattle sale Thursday 30th March 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement