Fat ewes selling from €80 per head to a high of €240 per head at Raphoe

Spring lambs sold at:

€100 to €140 for 32-38kgs.

€140 to €160 for 39-42kgs.

Livestock Markets

€160 to €168 for 43-55kgs.

Hoggets sold from €100/head to €170/head.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to a high of €240/head.

Next sheep sale is on Monday 12th June 2023.

Cattle sale Thursday 1st June 2023.

There was continued demand for stock at last week's sale with trade similar to that seen in previous weeks.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €3/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.40/kg to €3.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €970/head to €2180/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1060 to €1685 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €765 to €1005 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €420 to €955 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €875 to €1095 over the weight.

Store heifers - €305 to €1140 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 8th June 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.