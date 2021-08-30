Fat ewes selling to a top price of £140 at Newtownstewart

News you can trust since 1963

The general run of fat ewes sold from £80 to the top price of £140.

Store lambs sold from £72.00 to £92.

D McCloskey 26.5kgs £107.00; K G Pinkerton 24.5kgs £107.00; 24kgs £102.00; R Allison 24.5kgs £105.40; D J Gallen 25kgs £105; 22.5kgs £96.00; R Sproule 24.5kgs £104.00; P A Keenan 24kgs £104.00; P Conway 25.5kgs £103.50; C McAskie 24.5kgs £103.00; A Ward 24.5kgs £103.00; W D Millar 23.5kgs £101.00; D Lecky 23.5kgs £00.00; R Sproule 23kgs £100.00; G Lecky 23.5kgs £100.00; Ms Laura Millar 23kgs £100.00; B McCullagh 24kgs £99.50; 23.5kgs £97.50; K McNamee 23.5kgs £99.00; W T Stronge 22.5kgs £98.00; D T McKane22kgs £96.40; K Condy 22.5kgs £96.00; J Sawyers 22.5kgs £95.00; Matthew Stronge 22.5kgs £95.00; T P McNamee 21kgs £94.50 and K Hamilton 23kgs £94.00.