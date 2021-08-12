Fat ewes selling to a top price of £142 at Armoy Mart
Just over 2,000 head of sheep last Wednesday night were sold in just under two hours in a frantic trade.
Fat lambs sold to £111 for 23kgs, store lambs were in great demand, selling to a top price of £89.50 and over 600 fat ewes met a fantastic trade selling to a top price of £142.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 23kgs £111. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 26kgs £107. Gordon Wilson, Glenarm, 26kgs £106. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 25kgs £106. Francis Devlin, Armoy, 25kgs £105. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 27kgs £104. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 24kgs £103. D Kerr, Bushmills, 24kgs £103. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, 23kgs £102.50. T McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £102.50. R and S Hartin, Ballycastle, 24kgs £101.00. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 23kgs £101. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £101. W Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £100.50. C McClafferty, Ballycastle, 23kgs £100.50.
Store lambs
S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 49 Suffolk, £89.50. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 7 Suffolk, £88.50. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 37 Suffolk, £88.50. John McGill, Ballycastle, 22 Texel, £86.00. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £86.00. Pat Watson, Armoy, 11 Charollais, £84.50. R Duncan, Ballycastle, 58 Suffolk, £84.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 19 Suffolk, £83.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 58 Texel, £83.00. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 23 Texel, £83.00. Archie Murphy, Cushendun, 54 crossbreds £82.50.
Fat ewes
G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, Charollais, £142. Ivan McKay, Dervock, Texel, £140. Trevor Adams, Armoy, Texel, £136. J and J McMullan, Armoy, Texel, £132. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Texel, £128. G McGuckian, Dunloy, Suffolk, £127. V McCloskey, Loughguile, Texel, £127. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £122. L Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £122. E McGarel, Glenarm, Blues, £119. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Texel, £118. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Texel, £116. P Williamson, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £115.
Sale every wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.