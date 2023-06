Fat lambs: Newry farmer £139 for 31kg (448ppk), Hilltown farmer £135 for 25.3kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £133 for 28kg (475ppk), Kilkeel farmer £131 for 23kg (569ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 24.6kg (528ppk), Newry farmer £129 for 25kg (516ppk), Kilcoo farmer £127 for 22.2kg (572ppk), Rathfriland farmer £127 for 22.5kg (564ppk), Newry farmer £126 for 23.6kg (534ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123.50 for 22.5kg (549ppk), Burren farmer £123 for 22.6kg (544ppk), Kilcoo farmer £122.50 for 22kg (557ppk), Newry farmer £121 for 21.8kg (569ppk), Kilcoo farmer £119 for 21.4kg (556ppk), Hilltown farmer £118.50 for 21.4kg (554ppk), Newcastle farmer £118 for 21.2kg (557ppk), Ballymartin farmer £118 for 20kg (590ppk), Newry farmer £116 for 20.1kg (577ppk), Rathfriland farmer £113 for 20.5kg (551ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 20.3kg (542ppk), Mayobridge farmer £108 for 19.8kg (545ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 19kg (526ppk), Mayobridge farmer £96.50 for 18.4kg (524ppk), Newry farmer £86 for 16kg (537ppk) and Cabra farmer £84 for 15kg (560ppk).