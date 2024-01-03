Fat ewes selling to a top price of £166 Rathfriland Co-Op
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.
Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.60 a kilo for 18.4kg at £103.
Fat ewes topped £166. More ewes over the £150 mark with plainer ewes from £125 to £145.
Hoggets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cabra farmer 27k at £125, Kilkeel farmer 26.8k at £123.50, Newry farmer 30k at £123.50, Rathfriland farmer 28k at £123, Newry farmer 25.7k at £120, Newry farmer 25k at £120, Banbridge farmer 24k at £117, Dromara farmer 24k at £117, Newcastle farmer 25k at £117 and Rathfriland farmer 24.4k at £116.
Fat ewes
Newry farmer at £166, Camlough farmer at £166, Mayobridge farmer at £147, Ballymartin farmer at £146, Cabra farmer at £144, Cabra farmer at £140, Rathfriland farmer at £139. Ballynahinch farmer at £135, Newry farmer at £130 and Ballyward farmer at £125.
Fat rams
Cabra farmer at £160, Newcastle farmer at £150, Newry farmer at £110 and Castlewellan farmer at £81.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.