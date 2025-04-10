Fat ewes selling to a top price of £255 at Armoy Mart

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 16:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A very good turnout of sheep on Wednesday night met with a sharper trade for fat ewes selling to a top price of £255.

Fat hoggets sold in an easier trade to a top of £175 for 30kgs.

Breeding sheep were an unbelievable trade selling to £365 for ewes with twin lambs from Ms Michelle Wright, Carnlough (£121.66 per life).

Leading prices

Armoy martArmoy mart
Armoy mart

Hoggets

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PJ Doughan, Coleraine, 30kgs £175. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 29kgs £170. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, 27kgs £167. TE and AG Irwin, Coleraine, 30kgs £166. R Kerr, Bushmills, 28kgs £163.50. Ed Haughey, Glenariffe, Blackface, 26kgs £161. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 30kgs £161. John Millen, Coleraine, 25kgs £160. William Knowles, Cloughmills, 24kgs £159.50. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £155.50. B Mullan, Stranocum, 22kgs £151. Dan Martin Douthart, 24kgs £150.

Breeding sheep

Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 5 full mouth ewes, 10 lambs, £365 each, 5 full mouth ewes, 10 lambs, £335 each. John Magee, Cushendun, hogget/single lamb, £240. John Mitchell, Cushendall, aged ewe, 2 lambs, £250. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, hoggets/single lambs, £240, £220. A Bonnar, Kilrea, 3 aged ewes, 6 lambs, £225.

Fat ewes

JM Butler, Rathkenny, Suffolks, £255. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £248. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £226. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Texel, £226. Stranocum farmer, Suffolk, £225. Des Kelly, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £224. Brian Jamison, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £210. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £208. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £206.

Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Related topics:ColeraineSuffolkCloughmills

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice