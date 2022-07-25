Fat ewes selling to €190 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 26-34kgs.

€100 to €120 for 35-38kgs.

€120 to €140 for 39-43kgs.

€140 to €150 for 44-50kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €190/head.

Cattle sale, Thursday 21st July 2022:

There was a good entry of quality stock at this week’s sale with an improved trade around the ring.

Many lots fetched from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg with bullocks reaching €1390 over the weight and heifers making up to €1440 over the weight.

Lighter lots sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €915 to €1110 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €605 to €1390 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €555 to €905 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €875 to €1440 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €790 over the weight.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2120/head.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.