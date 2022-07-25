Fat ewes selling to €190 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 26-34kgs.
€100 to €120 for 35-38kgs.
€120 to €140 for 39-43kgs.
€140 to €150 for 44-50kgs.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €190/head.
Cattle sale, Thursday 21st July 2022:
There was a good entry of quality stock at this week’s sale with an improved trade around the ring.
Many lots fetched from €2.80/kg to €3.40/kg with bullocks reaching €1390 over the weight and heifers making up to €1440 over the weight.
Lighter lots sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €915 to €1110 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €605 to €1390 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €555 to €905 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €875 to €1440 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €790 over the weight.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2120/head.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.