Fat ewes selling to £130 at Armoy Mart, while fat lambs selling to £124
Fat ewes sold to £130 and store lambs to £84.
Leading prices
D Thompson, Bushmills, 26kgs £124. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £118. B Blaney, Cushendall, 26kgs £117. Chris McKiernan, Ballymoney, 24kgs £117. William Morrison, Armoy, 25kgs £116. AJ Murphy, Torr, 25kgs £116. Wilson Carson, Clough, 23kgs £110.50. John Elliott, Loughguile, 23kgs £110. Les Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs £109.50. Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, 22kgs £107.00.
Store lambs
Sean McAllister, Ballyvoy, 7 Blackface, £84.00. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 27kgs Blackface, £83.00. Jas McAuley, Cushendun, 11 E/A, £81.00. L Millen, Coleraine, 11 Suffolk, £78.50. Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, 10 Texel, £71.00. A Hamilton, Ballycastle, 87 Suffolk, £67.00. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 32 Crossbreds, £69.
Fat ewes
C McVeigh, Ballycastle, Texel, £135. J M Butler, Rathkenny, Suffolk, £130. David Thompson, Bushmills, Texel, £87.00. A Gillan, Martinstown, Texel, £82.00. Jas McAuley, Cushendun, Easy Care, £79.00. AJ Murphy, Cushendun, Mule, £124. T Mullholland, Loughguile, Suffolk, £92.00. Frank McCollam, Glenbush, Suffolk, £88.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, Jacob, £80.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.