Fat ewes selling to £130 at Downpatrick and lambs to £120.50

Drop calf and sheep report for 30th December 2023.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Leading prices are as follows.

Lambs pounds per head: Saintfield farmer 25.90kg £120.50, Leitrim farmer 25kg £117, Clough farmer 22.40kg £114, Clough farmer 22kg £111 and Ballynahinch farmer 21.70kg £105.

Lambs pence per kilo: Clough farmer 22.40kg 508ppk, Clough farmer 22kg 504ppk, Ballynahinch farmer 14kg 500ppk, Crossgar farmer 20.80kg 488ppk and Ballynahinch farmer 21kg 482ppk.

Fat ewes: Drumgooland farmer £130, Portaferry farmer £122, Ardglass farmer £114, Ballynahinch farmer £114 and Raholp farmer £112.

