Fat ewes selling to £137 and fat lambs to £127 at Armoy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Store lambs sold to £110 in a great trade and many more store lambs are needed to meet demand.
Fat ewes sold to £137 with a smaller show on offer.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Thomas Carson, Ballymoney, 27kgs £127. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 26kgs £124. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £124. Tom Carson, Ballybogey, 27kgs £122. Ian Duncan, 26kgs £122. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs £120. J and C McCormick, Armoy, 25kgs £120. Alan McClements, Ballymoney, 26kgs £119. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs £119. Michael Kearney, Ballymoney, 24kgs £118. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £118. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 24kgs £117.50. A B Wilson, Armoy, 22.5kgs £115. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 24kgs £115. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £115. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £115. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £115. A McClements, Ballymoney, 24kgs £114. Terence McBride, Ballycastle, 22.5kgs £114. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 22kgs £111. W D Marshall, Clough, 22kgs £112.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £10. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £98.00. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 20 Suffolk, £98.50. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 12 Texel, £97.50. Richard Kane, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £97.50, 20, £94.50. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 22kgs Suffolk, £97.00. Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, 9 Crossbreds £89.00. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 6 Texel, £93.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 24kgs Texel, £81.00. Gordon Wilson, Glenarm, 10 Texel, £85.50. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30 Suffolk, £103. Ryan Laverty, Armoy, 8 Texel, £96.00. W D Marshall, Clough, 5 Suffolk, £95.00. C Martin, Dunloy, 20 Texel, £106.
Fat ewes/rams
Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Blue, £137. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £130. A E Devlin, Limavady, Suffolk, £110. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Texel, £100. Adam Montgomery, Dervock, Texel, £95.00. S Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £124. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Suffolk, £106.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.