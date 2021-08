Fat ewes selling to £138 at Downpatrick Mart

Spring lambs sold to £110.

Fat ewes to £138.00 and light weight lambs to £5.27ppk.

Spring lambs

Corbally farmer 31kg £110.00 and 25kg £102.50, Cargycroy farmer 27kg £103.00, Killinchy farmer 24kg £103.00, Buckshead farmer 26kg £102.00 and 23kg £97.00 and 23kg £96.50 and 19kg £77.00, Lissoid farmer 23kg £101.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg £99.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg £99.50, Woodgrange farmer 21kg £95.00, Corbally farmer 22kg £95.00, Dundrum farmer 22kg £93.00, Kilbride farmer 22kg £90.00, Strangford farmer 22kg £90.00 and 20kg £85.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £90.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £90.00, Raholp farmer 22kg £89.00, Clough farmer 20kg £88.00 and 16kg £77.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £86.50, Glen farmer 21kg £86.00, Castlewellan farmer 19kg £80.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg £79.50 and 16kg £67.50 and 11kg £56.00 and Carnacally farmer 19kg £78.50.

Fat ewes