Fat ewes selling to £139 at Armoy

Spring lambs selling to £135 and fat ewes to £139.
Spring lambs
D McCloskey, Loughguile, 29kgs £135. Robt Linton, Ahoghill, 25kgs £133. Thomas Wright, Ballymoney, 24kgs £130. R Linton, Ahoghill, 23kgs £131.Norman Kyle, Bushmills, 23kgs £130. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 22kgs £127.50. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, 24kgs £127. Bushmills farmer, 22.5kgs £127. A Kane, Ballycastle, 23kgs £125. Ciaran McVeigh, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £125. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 22kgs £124. Raymond Austin, Armoy, 22kgs £124. S Dobbin, Cloughmills, 23kgs £124. P Williamson, Ballymoney, 22kgs £123.50. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22kgs £123.50.
Fat ewes
J McGuckian, Dunloy, crossbreds £139. D McCloskey, Loughguile, crossbreds £127. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, Suffolk, £126. Ivan Morrison, Dunloy, Charollais, £123. Robt Hartin, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £110. S Elliott, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £110. Alex McCann, Martinstown, crossbreds £108.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.