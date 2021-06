Fat ewes selling to £142 at Downpatrick Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Covid: Thompson Aero Seating to axe 180 jobs due to pandemic

Steady demand for cattle at Markethill on Saturday

Beef cows selling to £1565.60 at Clogher Mart

Golden moment for Matt at ‘Beltex Belles’ sale in Carlisle

Farmers fear rising rural crime as the UK eases out of lockdown

Co Armagh beef finisher invests in next-generation slurry management system from Easyfix

Ballydonnell farmer £142.00, Downpatrick farmer £136.00 and £119.00, Portaferry farmer £128.00, Craig farmer £126.00, Ardglass farmer £124.00 and £115.00 and £97.00 and £90.00, Derryboye farmer £119.00, Ballytrustan farmer £105.00, Wateresk farmer £94.00, Kilkeel farmer £84.00 and £69.00 and Blackstaff farmer £75.

Tullynacree farmer 26kg £134.00 and 21kg £126.50, Castlewellan farmer 27kg £134.00 and 21kg £125.50, Ballyculter farmer 31kg £134.00 and 24kg £130.00, Wateresk farmer 25kg £132.00 (x3), Corbally farmer 24kg £132.00, Tyrella farmer 25kg £130.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 23kg £130.00, Wallacehill farmer 23kg £129.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £128.00, Glen farmer 22kg £126.50, Ballynoe farmer 22kg £126.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg £125.00, Craig farmer 22kg £125.00, Clough farmer 21kg £124.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg £122.00, Castlescreen farmer 21kg £122.00, Ballyhornan farmer 20kg £121.00, Portaferry farmer 21kg £120.00, Ballyhossett farmer 20kg £118.00, Ardglass farmer 19kg £115.00, Ballytrustan farmer 19kg £113.00, Lisburn farmer 18kg £110.00 and Blackstaff farmer 18kg £108.

Fat ewes sold to £142 and light weight lambs to £5.98ppk.