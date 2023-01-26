Fat ewes selling to £144 and fat lambs sold to £125 at Armoy
An excellent show of sheep on Wednesday night met with an improved trade.
Fat lambs sold to £125, fat ewes to £144 and store lambs were much sharper selling to £100.
Fat lambs
John McHenry, Mosside, 29kgs £125.00. William Knowles, Cloughmills, 29kgs £120. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 28kgs £118. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £116. Lagan Farms, Garvagh, 25kgs £115. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 23kgs £114. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, 26kgs £114. D Cassley, Armoy, 23kgs £114. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 24kgs £114. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £114. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £114. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 24kgs £113. Lagan Farms, Garvagh, 25kgs £114. M Cassley, Armoy, 23kgs £114. John McAuley, Cushendall, 23kgs £112. Tom Lyle, Ballymoney, 23kgs £112. Ed Little, Ballymoney, 24kgs £112. William Morrison, Mosside, 22kgs £110.
Store lambs
L Millen, Coleraine, 5 Texel, £102.50. Jas McMullan, Armoy, 8 Texel, £93.00. L Robbin, Glenariffe, 10 Blackface £100. John Holmes, Armoy, 21 Texel, £98.00. John Cassley, Armoy, 6 Suffolk, £80.00. John Boyle, Armoy, 4 Suffolk, £80.00.
Fat ewes
Alex Hughes, Stranocum, Texel, £144. S McShane, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £135. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, Blues, £133. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £131. M Cassley, Armoy, Texel, £129. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, Blues, £123. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Blues, £119. M McVicker, Bushmills, Texel, £118. Kevin McErlain, Armoy, Crossbreds £118. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, Texel, £110.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye'.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.