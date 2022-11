Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £128.50 for 26kg (494ppk), Rathfriland farmer £125 for 27kg (463ppk), Rathfriland farmer £124 for 26kg (477ppk), Newcastle farmer £120 for 24.8kg (484ppk), Hilltown farmer £119.50 for 24kg (498ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 23kg (498ppk), Hilltown farmer £113 for 24.4kg (463ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 20.2kg (545ppk), Castlewellan farmer £109 for 23kg (472ppk), Kilcoo farmer £106 for 21.1kg (502ppk), Castlewellan farmer £105 for 22kg (477ppk), Kilcoo farmer £104.50 for 20.4kg (512ppk), Rathfriland farmer £102.50 for 20.1kg (510ppk) and Ballyward farmer £100 for 20.2kg (495ppk).