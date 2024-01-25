Fat ewes selling to £160 and fat hoggets to £154 at Armoy Mart
Fat hoggets sold to £154, fat ewes to £160 and store lambs were in demand selling to £108.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Liam Robbin, Glenariffe, 40kgs £154. Archie Murphy, Cushendun, 30kgs £137. A Linnegan, Bushmills, 27kgs £134. Chris Jamison, Ballintoy, 26kgs £132. Patrick Watson, Armoy, 28kgs £133. B Blaney, Cushendall, 30kgs £134. Archie Linnegan, Bushmills, 29kgs £133. John McHenry, Mosside, 25kgs £131.50. Sam McConaghy, Mosside, 25kgs £129. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £129. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 25kgs £128. Tom Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £126. John Christie and Son, Ballintoy, 24kgs £128.50. William Robbin, Glenariffe, 24kgs £127. I Archibald, Macosquin, 26kgs £127. J Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £124. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £121. S and A Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs £125. K Wilkinson, Ballycastle, 23kgs £120.50. Leslie Milen, Coleraine, 21kgs £115. M Maloney, Loughguile, 23kgs £126. John Thompson, Bushmills, 26kgs £130. Alwyn Kerr, Ballymoney, 26kgs £125. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 25kgs Blackface, £125. S Ramage, Bushmills, 23kgs £125. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 22.5kgs £122. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 23kgs £124. Robert Gingles, Larne, 21kgs £115. J Lamont, Ballymoney, 22kgs £117.
Store lambs
SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 8 Texel, £108. John Holmes, Armoy, 12 Texel, £100. J Lamont, Ballymoney, 10 Crossbreds £84.00. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, 6 Crossbreds £91.00. C McCaughan, Ballycastle, 16 Texel, £89.00. Gordon Wilson, Glenarm, 20 Crossbred, £78.50. M Quinn, Cushendall, 12 Crossbreds £70.00. S Ramage, Bushmills, 10 Crossbreds £75.00.
Fat ewes
S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £1,600. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, Blackface, £130. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £128. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Texel, £133. P and S McBride, Ballycastle, Texel, £156. David Montgomery, Charollais, £130. Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £132. John O’Kane, Finvoy, Texel, £130. Les Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £134. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £148. J Pinkerton, Rasharkin, Dorsets, £120. K McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £122. Philip Williamson, Coleraine, Cheviot, £115. Christie McHenry, Torr, Cheviot, £117. L Robbin, Glenariffe, Crossbreds £115. Dominic Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £114.
