Fat ewes selling to £160 at Hilltown Mart, excellent prices throughout

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 7th December saw fat ewes sell to £160 and fat lambs to £118.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fat ewes: Hillsborough farmer £160, Shinn farmer £140, Cabra farmer £140, Cabra farmer £116, Shinn farmer £115 and Castlewellan farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £118 for 25kg (472ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 24.2kg (446ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108 for 22.7kg (476ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 22kg (486ppk) and £105 for 22.6kg (464ppk), Dromara farmer £102 for 22.5kg (453ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £100 for 21.6kg (463ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £95 for 18.7kg (508ppk), Rathfriland farmer £92 for 19.5kg (472ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 18.8kg (478ppk), Castlewellan farmer £83 for 17kg (488ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £79 for 15kg (526ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Another good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 9th December saw fat ewes sell to £126 and fat lambs to £125.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £126, Kilkeel farmer £111 and Kilkeel farmer £95.