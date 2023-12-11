Fat ewes selling to £160 at Hilltown Mart, excellent prices throughout
Fat ewes: Hillsborough farmer £160, Shinn farmer £140, Cabra farmer £140, Cabra farmer £116, Shinn farmer £115 and Castlewellan farmer £100.
Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £118 for 25kg (472ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 24.2kg (446ppk), Rathfriland farmer £108 for 22.7kg (476ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 22kg (486ppk) and £105 for 22.6kg (464ppk), Dromara farmer £102 for 22.5kg (453ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £100 for 21.6kg (463ppk).
Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £95 for 18.7kg (508ppk), Rathfriland farmer £92 for 19.5kg (472ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 18.8kg (478ppk), Castlewellan farmer £83 for 17kg (488ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £79 for 15kg (526ppk).
Another good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 9th December saw fat ewes sell to £126 and fat lambs to £125.
Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £126, Kilkeel farmer £111 and Kilkeel farmer £95.
Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £125 for 29.5kg (424ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123.50 for 25kg (494ppk), Newcastle farmer £123 for 24kg (512ppk) and £121 for 25.5kg (475ppk), Rathfriland farmer £120 for 24.5kg (490ppk), Katesbridge farmer £119 for 24kg (496ppk), Rathfriland farmer £118 for 24kg (492ppk), Leitrim farmer £112 for 23kg (487ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £101 for 21kg (481ppk).