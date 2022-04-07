Fat ewes selling to £162 at Armoy
A superb show of sheep on Wednesday night last saw fat hoggets sell to £135, fat ewes to £162.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 30kgs £134. J McAuley, Bushmills, 28kgs £135. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 30kgs £130. Huey Bros, Armoy, 26kgs £130. K McKay, Cushendun, 28kgs £128.50. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs £128.50. R Kirk, Bushmills, 25kgs £128.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 27kgs £127. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, 27kgs £127. Huey Bros, Armoy, 24kgs £127. J Elliott, Loughguile, 26kgs £126. K McKay, Cushendun, 26kgs £217. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £127. Jas McKendry, Ballymoney, 26kgs £126.50. M Patton, Ballymoney, 25kgs £126.50. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 23kgs £126. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, Dorsets, 22kgs £121. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, Blackface, 24kgs £125.50. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 22.5kgs £124. C Laverty, Ballycastle, 23kgs £125.
Fat ewes
Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, Dorsets, £162. Phil McAlister, Bushmills, Suffolk, £152. P McKeever, Martinstown, Texel, £145. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, Suffolk, £148. Robt Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £147. David Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £144. Adam Montgomery, Dervock, Texel, £144. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, crossbreds £147. Hamilton Wilson, Martinstown, Texel, £149. John Elliott, Loughguile, Texel, £150. Ivor McCaw, Bushmills, Texel, £127. Hamilton Wilson, Martinstown, Texel, £142.
Breeding ewes sold to £240 and pet lambs to £25.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.