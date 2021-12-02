Fat ewes selling to £164 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

This Farming Life: When and how viewers in Northern Ireland can watch series five

Lambs sell to £139 at Saintfield

Horses left with swollen legs following ‘traumatic’ forest hack

Bird Flu: 27,000 ducks culled at commercial premises in Aughnacloy

This Farming Life: Preparations are being made for a very special arrival

Act now to get fertiliser on farm for 2022

This Farming Life: Locations and families starring in series five

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

Jeremy Clarkson: ‘Sheep want to die, a cow just plots its escape’

Guide price of €5,000,000 for modern dairy complex with 345 acres of farmland

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Fat lambs sold to £130, fat ewes to £164, store lambs were very sharp selling to £117 with a small show on offer.