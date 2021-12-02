Fat ewes selling to £164 at Armoy
A smaller show of sheep on Wednesday night last, with a sharper trade.
Fat lambs sold to £130, fat ewes to £164, store lambs were very sharp selling to £117 with a small show on offer.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 28kgs £130. James Currie, Ballymoney, 28kgs £130. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, 29kgs £129.50. David Smyth, Bushmills, 28kgs £129. S Bartlett, Armoy, 26kgs £128.50. B Moorhead, Liscolman, 30kgs £128. David McClure, Kilraughts, 28kgs £128. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £126.50. Brian Gribben, Dunloy, 26kgs £126. Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, 26kgs £126. Chris McKiernan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £125.50. Huey Brothers, Armoy, 23kgs £125. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £125. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 24kgs £125.
Store lambs
T McGarry, Loughguile, 19 Texel, £113. Robert Hodges, Armoy, 9 Texel, £90.00. K Laverty, Randalstown, 7 Crossbreds £117. D Steele, Glenarm, 21 Suffolk, £116.50. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 9 Suffolk, £88.00. M Coyles, Dervock, 17 Dorsets, £84.50. Kevin McCaughan, Ballycastle, 33 Texel, £75.50. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 20 Suffolk, £85.00. Thornfield Farms, 10 Suffolk, £90.00. M MacNamee, Cushendall, 4 Blackface, £89.00.
Fat ewes
David McKeeman, Dervock, Suffolk, £164. Mathew Culbertson, Suffolk, £136. Mick Quinn, Crossbreds £132. Brian Moorehead, Dervock, Dorsets, £100. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Charollais £100. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, Suffolk, £100. A and J Murphy, Torr, Crossbreds £105. G Mulholland, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £114. D McKeeman, Dervock, Suffolk, £100.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.