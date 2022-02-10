Fat ewes selling to £165 at Armoy
Another excellent show of sheep on Wednesday last met with a fine trade.
Fat hoggets selling to a top of £136.50 and fat ewes selling to £165.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Mathew Culbertson, Bushmills, 35kgs £136.50. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 30kgs £123.50. Seamus Bartlett, Armoy, 26kgs £122. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 25kgs £122. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 24kgs £121. David Smyth, Bushmills, 26kgs £120. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 24kgs £122. D and P McKendry, Armoy, 25kgs £120. Leonard Linton, Armoy, 29ks £121. John McNeice, Ballymoney, 29kgs £119. S Dobbin, Cloughmills, 24kgs £119. Kieran McKay, Cushendun, 28kgs £119. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £120.50. C McCurdy, Bushmills, 25kgs Blackface, £117. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, 23kgs £115. R Bartlett, Armoy, 26kgs £118. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 24kgs £115.
Fat ewes
Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, Texel, £165. L Linton, Armoy, Texel, £162. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Texel, £156. A McGuckian, Cloughmills, Charollais, £144. J Butler, Ballymena, Suffolk, £137. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £137. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, Suffolk, £126. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £100. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Texel, £118. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, Texel, £113. B Watt, Loughguile, Texel, £122.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live or bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.