Fat ewes selling to £166 at Armoy Mart, fat hoggets to £125

The first sale of 2024 was held last Wednesday night and trade was very good for the 509 head of sheep on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:39 GMT
Fat hoggets sold to £125, fat ewes to £166 and store lambs sold in a very sharp trade to a top price of £105.50.

Leading prices

Fat hoggets

Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 26kgs £125. Stranocum farmer, 24.5kgs £125. John Thompson, Bushmills, 28kgs £124. Des McCollum Loughguile, 25kgs £123. W G McLaughlin, Dunloy, 25kgs £122. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 24kgs £120. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £122. Brian Moorhead, Liscolman, 25kgs £118. Cathair Martin, Dunloy, 24kgs £117. B Blaney, Cushendall, 24kgs £116. Seamus Gillan, Armoy, 23kgs £115. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £114. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs £113.50. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 23kgs £113. Loughguile farmer, 22kgs £113. J Thompson, Ballymoney, 21kgs £110. John Laverty, Armoy, 21kgs £111. J McGuckian, Dunloy, 22kgs £109. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 21kgs £108.

Store lambs

Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £105.50. WG McLaughlin, Dunloy, 7 Dorsets, £97.00. Mark Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, 10 Texel, £92.00. R McDonnell, Armoy, 3 Suffolk, £83.00. K Hunter, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £83.00. Alistair Kane, Mosside, 16 Crossbreds £90.00.

Fat ewes

David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £166. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £164. Leonard Linton, Armoy, Texel, £140. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Texel, £125. Johnny Brown, Bushmills, Texel, £123. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, Blue, £139. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £138. B Moorhead, Ballymoney, Dorset, £120. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £134. L McCormick, Armoy, Texel, £128. Jas McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £118. S McShane, Ballintoy, Crossbreds £115. Donal Kane, Cushendall, Crossbreds £109. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, £100.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

