Fat ewes selling to £166 at Armoy Mart, fat hoggets to £125
Fat hoggets sold to £125, fat ewes to £166 and store lambs sold in a very sharp trade to a top price of £105.50.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 26kgs £125. Stranocum farmer, 24.5kgs £125. John Thompson, Bushmills, 28kgs £124. Des McCollum Loughguile, 25kgs £123. W G McLaughlin, Dunloy, 25kgs £122. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 24kgs £120. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 25kgs £122. Brian Moorhead, Liscolman, 25kgs £118. Cathair Martin, Dunloy, 24kgs £117. B Blaney, Cushendall, 24kgs £116. Seamus Gillan, Armoy, 23kgs £115. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £114. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs £113.50. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 23kgs £113. Loughguile farmer, 22kgs £113. J Thompson, Ballymoney, 21kgs £110. John Laverty, Armoy, 21kgs £111. J McGuckian, Dunloy, 22kgs £109. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 21kgs £108.
Store lambs
Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £105.50. WG McLaughlin, Dunloy, 7 Dorsets, £97.00. Mark Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, 10 Texel, £92.00. R McDonnell, Armoy, 3 Suffolk, £83.00. K Hunter, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £83.00. Alistair Kane, Mosside, 16 Crossbreds £90.00.
Fat ewes
David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £166. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £164. Leonard Linton, Armoy, Texel, £140. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Texel, £125. Johnny Brown, Bushmills, Texel, £123. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, Blue, £139. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £138. B Moorhead, Ballymoney, Dorset, £120. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £134. L McCormick, Armoy, Texel, £128. Jas McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £118. S McShane, Ballintoy, Crossbreds £115. Donal Kane, Cushendall, Crossbreds £109. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, £100.
