News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fat ewes selling to £168 and breeding sheep to £146 at Armoy

An excellent show of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £125.

By Darryl Armitage
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Store lambs to £106, fat ewes sold to £168 and breeding sheep to £146.

Leading prices

Noel McNeill, Cushendun, 30kgs £120. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 27kgs £118. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 26kgs £118. Representatives of Mr V McNeill, Ballyvoy, 22kgs £116. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 24kgs £116. M McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £115.50. N McNeill, Cushendun, 26kgs Blackface, £115. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £113. A Hanna, Armoy, 22kgs £112. SJ Currie, Mosside, 22kgs £111. David Smyth, Bushmills, 23kgs £110.50. D Gillan, Garvagh, 22kgs £110. A and C Creith, Armoy, 22kgs £107. B Blaney, Cushendall, 22kgs £106.50.

Armoy Mart
Most Popular

Store lambs

D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 7 Suffolk, £106. B Duffin, Kells, 7 Texel, £100.50. Representatives of V McNeill, Ballyvoy, 18 Crossbreds £96.00, 40, £86.00. G McDoughall, Bushmills, 15 Texel, £78.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 5 Suffolk, £70.00. Ballycastle farmer, 21 Crossbreds £69.00. A McMullan, Glenariffe, 6 Crossbreds £68.00, 46 Texel, £61.

Ewe lambs and breeding ewes

S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, Blackface, £84.00, 10, £80.00. John Laverty, Armoy, in-lamb ewes, 4, £146, 6, £128, 9, £114, 6, £112, 7, £110.

Fat ewes

Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £168. Garvagh farmer, Texel, £156. J McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £154. Philip McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £143. H O’Kane, Carnlough, Suffolks, £140. William Jamison, Armoy, Texel, £118. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, Texel, £116. Paul McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £113.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

BushmillsRepresentativesSuffolk