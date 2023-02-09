Fat ewes selling to £168 and breeding sheep to £146 at Armoy
An excellent show of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £125.
Store lambs to £106, fat ewes sold to £168 and breeding sheep to £146.
Leading prices
Noel McNeill, Cushendun, 30kgs £120. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 27kgs £118. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 26kgs £118. Representatives of Mr V McNeill, Ballyvoy, 22kgs £116. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 24kgs £116. M McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £115.50. N McNeill, Cushendun, 26kgs Blackface, £115. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £113. A Hanna, Armoy, 22kgs £112. SJ Currie, Mosside, 22kgs £111. David Smyth, Bushmills, 23kgs £110.50. D Gillan, Garvagh, 22kgs £110. A and C Creith, Armoy, 22kgs £107. B Blaney, Cushendall, 22kgs £106.50.
Store lambs
D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 7 Suffolk, £106. B Duffin, Kells, 7 Texel, £100.50. Representatives of V McNeill, Ballyvoy, 18 Crossbreds £96.00, 40, £86.00. G McDoughall, Bushmills, 15 Texel, £78.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 5 Suffolk, £70.00. Ballycastle farmer, 21 Crossbreds £69.00. A McMullan, Glenariffe, 6 Crossbreds £68.00, 46 Texel, £61.
Ewe lambs and breeding ewes
S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, Blackface, £84.00, 10, £80.00. John Laverty, Armoy, in-lamb ewes, 4, £146, 6, £128, 9, £114, 6, £112, 7, £110.
Fat ewes
Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £168. Garvagh farmer, Texel, £156. J McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £154. Philip McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £143. H O’Kane, Carnlough, Suffolks, £140. William Jamison, Armoy, Texel, £118. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, Texel, £116. Paul McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £113.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.