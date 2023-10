A good entry of calves to the final suckler sale in Hilltown Saleyard on Tuesday 10th October saw heifers sell to £1110 and bullocks to £1350.

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 372kg (298ppk) and £1080 for 386kg (279ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1060 for 470kg (225ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1050 for 344kg (305ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 338kg (299ppk) and £1000 for 338kg (296ppk), Castlewellan farmer £960 for 360kg (267ppk) and £940 for 330kg (285ppk), Hilltown farmer £920 for 330kg (279ppk), Kilcoo farmer £850 for 262kg (324ppk), Castlewellan famer £820 for 304kg (269ppk), Kilkeel farmer £810 for 266kg (304ppk), Kilcoo farmer £750 for 278kg (270ppk) and £740 for 254kg (291ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £660 for 22kg (289ppk) and £660 for 206kg (320ppk).

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer £1350 for 494kg (273ppk) and £1320 for 500kg (264ppk), Seaforde farmer £1200 for 434kg (276ppk), Hilltown farmer £1150 for 426kg (270ppk), Seaforde farmer £1110 for 388kg (286ppk), Newry farmer £1100 for 412kg (267ppk), Ballyward farmer £1060 for 354kg (299ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1050 for 384kg (273ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1050 for 358kg (293ppk), Ballyward farmer £1010 for 362kg (279ppk), Kilkeel farmer £990 for 330kg (300ppk) and £910 for 322kg (282ppk), Hilltown farmer £900 for 300kg (300ppk) and £850 for 302kg (281ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 238kg (336ppk), Hilltown farmer £790 for 262kg (301ppk), Kilcoo farmer £750 for 220kg (341ppk), Newry farmer £730 for 260kg (280ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £670 for 208kg (322ppk) and £670 for 222kg (302ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 12th October saw fat ewes sell to £169 and fat lambs to £112.50.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £169, Dromore farmer £156, £140 and £140, Annaclone farmer £130, Dromore farmer £120, Annaclone farmer £120, Cabra farmer £118, Dromore farmer £116, Banbridge farmer £114, Dromore farmer £112, Ballyward farmer £112, Hillsborough farmer £112 and Newry farmer £102.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £112.50 for 26.2kg (429ppk) and £109 for 23.6kg (462ppk), Castlewellan farmer £107.50 for 22.9kg (469ppk), Saval farmer £107 for 23.5kg (455ppk), Rathfriland farmer £105 for 23.7kg (443ppk) and £102 for 21.8kg (468ppk), Newry farmer £101.50 for 22.1kg (459ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 21.5kg (451ppk) and Dromara farmer £96.50 for 20.7kg (466ppk).