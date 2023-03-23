Fat ewes selling to £170 and fat lambs to £137 at Armoy Mart
A big turnout of all kinds of sheep on Wednesday night met with a great trade.
Fat lambs sold to £137 in a mighty trade.
Fat ewes sold to £170 with a lot of ewes well over the £100 mark.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Store lambs were also in demand selling up to £106.
Breeding sheep sold to £170, for a pen of springing ewes.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat hoggets
A McKay, Cushendun, 28kgs £137. David Smyth, Bushmills, 30kgs £134. Russell Graham, Portrush, 30kgs £132. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, 27kgs £132. Malachy Kelly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £131. Kieran McFadden, Dunloy, 30kgs £130. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £130. S McKinley, Bushmills, 25kgs £130. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 25kgs £128.50. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 26kgs £125. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 21kgs £125. Chas Laverty, Armoy, 24kgs £120. R McVicker, Ballycastle, 23kgs £120. Liam J McAlister, Loughguile, 27kgs £120. Donal Cassley, Armoy, 22kgs £116. S Huey, Armoy, 21.5kgs £114.
Store lambs
Jas Stevenson, Armoy, 7 Texel, £106. Alex McAlister, Bushmills, 7 Blackface, £96.00, 12, £70.50. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, 5 Crossbreds £100. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 5 Crossbreds £75.00. R A Gordon, Clough, 9, Blackface, £96.50.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Breeding sheep
Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, (in-lamb ewes), 9, £170, 10, £160, 9, £168, 9, £154, 10, £150. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, aged ewes with lamb at foot, £168. Leona Linton, Armoy, ewes with single lambs, £150, £150, £148. A McKay, Cushendun, in-lam hoggets, £131.
Fat ewes
Martin Butler, Rathkenny, 2 Suffolk, £170. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 1, £168. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, 8 Suffolk, £161. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 1 Texel, £156. Ed McCarry, Loughguile, 5 Texel, £156. S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 1 Texel, £153. C T McHenry, Ballycastle, 4 Suffolk, £150. M Simpson, Bushmills, 2 Texel, £150. Danny McKee, Loughguile, 1 Crossbreds £150. Robert Wylie, Clough, 12 Suffolk, £146. Jas Martin, Butler, Ballymena, 1 Texel, £136. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 7 Crossbred £129. J Carey, Martinstown, 3 Texel, £122. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 3 Texel, £132. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, 2 Texel, £136.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pet lambs sold to £26.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.