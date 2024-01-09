Fat ewes selling to £170 at Newtownstewart Mart, lambs to £125 per head
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat ewes sold to £170.
Prices: W D Millar 26.50kgs £125; 25kgs £123; Bert McKane 25kgs £123.50; P Donaghy 25.50kgs £122.40; a local farmer 25.50kgs £121.50; Raymond Baxter 23.50kgs £120.50; S Allison 25kgs £120.50; 20kgs £94; A J Beattie 24.50kgs £120; G McFarland 23.50kgs £117; T Stronge 23.50kgs £117; 23kgs £115; K McMullin 24kgs £117; M P Conway 24kgs £117; A Millar 23.50kgs £115.50; Wm Elkin 23kgs £115; K McNamee 24kgs £115; 20kgs £100; P McNamee 22.50kgs £112.50; A Robb 22.50kgs £110.50; T P McNamee 22.50kgs £108.50; David E McCaffrey 22.50kgs £107.50; A Harley 22kgs £106; G McCullagh 22kgs £105; A J TJ Magee 22.50kgs £102.50; P Devine 21kgs £99 and J Leitch 18kgs £91.
Lighter and store lambs sold from £53 up.
Fat ewes: Ivan Rosborough £170; £113; £95 and A Hawkes £105 and £98
Other ewes sold from £40 up.