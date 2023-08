Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £160, Banbridge farmer £156, Kilkeel farmer £155, Banbridge farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £135, Kilkeel farmer £133, Kilkeel farmer £130, Katesbridge farmer £122, Kilkeel farmer £120, Newry farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £110, Kilkeel farmer £110 and Rathfriland farmer £102.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £134 for 24.5kg (547ppk), £132 for 20.6kg (640ppk) and £126 for 19.8kg (636ppk), Newry farmer £124 for 27kg (459ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 25.5kg (470ppk), Kilkeel farmer £117 for 24.7kg (473ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 24.5kg (473ppk), Downpatrick farmer £108 for 24.4kg (442ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 23.6kg (449ppk), Hilltown farmer £105.50 for 21.5kg (490ppk), Mayobridge farmer £104.50 for 22.4kg (466ppk), Kilcoo farmer £103 for 22kg (468ppk), Rostrevor farmer £102 for 21.6kg (472ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 21.2kg (476ppk) and Hilltown farmer £100.50 for 21.8kg (461ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £116 for 18.7kg (620ppk) and £102 for 16.7kg (611ppk), Leitrim farmer £92.50 for 19.2kg (482ppk), Mayobridge farmer £83 for 16.3kg (509ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80.50 for 16.4kg (491ppk), Mayobridge farmer £78 for 15.5kg (503ppk), Leitrim farmer £78 for 15.8kg (494ppk), Hilltown farmer £75 for 15kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £72 for 14kg (514ppk), Mayobridge farmer £70 for 14kg (500ppk) and Hilltown farmer £68 for 13.6kg (500ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 19th August saw fat ewes sell to £173 and fat lambs to £123.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £173, Cabra farmer £171, Rathfriland farmer £167, Mayobridge farmer £155, Hilltown farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £144, Cabra farmer £138, Hilltown farmer £135, Hilltown farmer £133, Rathfriland farmer £125, Hilltown farmer £120, Kilcoo farmer £115, Hilltown farmer £114 and Kilkeel farmer £110.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £123 for 23.7kg (519ppk), Mayobridge farmer £121 for 27.5kg (440ppk), Cabra farmer £120 for 27kg (444ppk) and £119 for 26kg (457ppk), Castlewellan farmer £118 for 23.5kg (502ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 24.5kg (477ppk), Rostrevor farmer £117 for 24kg (487ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 23.5kg (493ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112 for 23.7kg (472ppk), Mayobridge farmer £111 for 22.7kg (489ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 23kg (482ppk), Kilcoo farmer £110 for 22.9kg (480ppk), Downpatrick farmer £110 for 22kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 22.6kg (482ppk), Cabra farmer £107 for 22kg (486ppk) and Ardglass farmer £105 for 21.5kg (488ppk).