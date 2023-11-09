Fat ewes selling to £176 and breeding sheep to £171 at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £128, store lambs to £98.50, fat ewes to £176 and breeding sheep to £171.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
E Black, Ballycastle, 28kgs £128. S Hill, Ballycastle, 28kgs £124. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £120. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 26kgs £118. Jas O’Rawe, Gracehill, 27kgs £117.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £117. A Boyce, Bushmills, 25kgs £116. Barbara Kerr, Armoy, 24kgs £115.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £115. T Boyce, Bushmills, 24kgs £115. E Wylie, Martinstown, 25kgs £115. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £114.50. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £114. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 25kgs £114. Pat Sheerin, Draperstown, 24kgs Blackface, £114. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £114. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 24kgs £112. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £115.
Store lambs
Arthur Devlin, Armoy, 38 Suffolk, £104. John McKillop, Cushendall, 50 Crossbreds £93.00, 51, £92.50. E Black, Ballycastle, 49, Crossbreds £92.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 10, Charollais, £96.50. Martin McBride, Armoy, 28 Texel, £94.50. Gordon Wilson, Glenarm, 10 Texel, £96.590. Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, 57, Texel, £98.00. John Holmes, Armoy, 46 Texel, £97.00. Una McCaughan, Glenshesk, 12 Suffolk, £90.00. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £98.50. V McHenry, Torr, 22 Suffolk, £98.50. Bernard McKay, Cushendall, 9 Suffolk, £80.00. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 8 Texel, £90.00. John McIlrath, Ballymena, 2 Crossbreds £99.00.
Fat ewes
A Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £176. A McCartney, Cloughmills, Texel, £171. E Wylie, Martinstown, Suffolk, £131. Donal Kane, Cushendall, Crossbreds £125. SJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £121. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, Texel, £120. A Stevenson, Armoy, Suffolk, £118. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, £103.
Breeding sheep
Trevor Knox, Armoy, 7 Dorset ewe lambs, £161. C McHenry, Torr, 9 aged ewes, £114. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, 5 Suffolk ewes, £114. Eddie Black, Ballycastle, 1 Suffolk ewe, £170.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock mart Ltd.