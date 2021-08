Fat ewes selling to £176 at Hilltown Mart

Fat ewes sold to £176, store lambs sold to £94 for 18.5kg (500ppk), fat lambs sold to £106kg (23kg (460ppk) and breeding hoggets sold to £190

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £176. Rostrevor farmer £146. Hilltown farmer £143, £97. Cabra farmer £118. Mayobridge farmer £104. Kilcoo farmer £92. Dromore farmer £84. Rostrevor farmer £80. Cabra farmer £77. Rostrevor farmer £75. Kilcoo farmer £74.

Breeding hoggets: Katesbridge farmer £192. £180.

Store lambs: Rostrevor farmer £94 for 18.5kg (500ppk). Rathfriland farmer £82 for 17kg (485ppk), £79 for 17.5kg (454ppk). Hilltown farmer £81 for 18.5kg (435ppk). Castlewellan farmer £81 for 18kg (450ppk), £80 for 17kg (470ppk). Cabra farmer £79 for 16.5kg (470ppk). Kilcoo farmer £78.50 for 18.5kg (417ppk). Castlewellan farmer £78 for 16kg (478ppk). Rathfriland farmer £78 for 17.5kg (450ppk). Kilkeel farmer £77.50 for 16kg (481ppk), £77 for 17kg (436ppk). Kilkeel farmer £77 for 17.5kg (437ppk). Hilltown farmer £76 for 15kg (500ppk). Hilltown farmer £75for 15.5kg (480ppk).