Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £118 for 28kg (421ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 26.2kg (443ppk) and £116 for 27.8kg (417ppk), Ballyward farmer £115 for 25kg (460ppk), Downpatrick farmer £115 for 24kg (479ppk), Mayobridge farmer £115 for 26kg (442ppk), Ballyward famer £114 for 25kg (456ppk), Downpatrick farmer £112 for 23.3kg (481ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 22.1kg (489ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 22.9kg (471ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 22.5kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 22kg (486ppk), Dromara farmer £106 for 22.8kg (465ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106 for 21.7kg (488ppk), Newcastle farmer £105 for 22.1kg (475ppk), Rathfriland farmer £103 for 23kg (448ppk), Rathfriland farmer £102 for 23kg (444ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £101 for 21.7kg (465ppk).