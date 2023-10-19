Fat ewes selling to £182 and breeding ewes to £136 at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £120 in a very sharp trade with a scarcity of good lambs on offer, buyers were anxious for stock.
Store lambs were up £10.00 per head on the week.
Breeding ewes sold to £136 and fat ewes to £182.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
John McKinley, Ballycastle, 29kgs £120. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £117.50. Frank McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £117. K and M McCord, Antrim, 24kgs £116.50. Cathair Martin, Dunloy, 23kgs £115.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £115. Jas McMullan, Armoy, 23kgs £114. Ryan Laverty, Ballymoney, 24kgs £112. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, 23kgs £110. Alistair Coyles, Dervock, 22kgs £108.50.
Store lambs
Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 5 Blackface £101. John Cassley, Armoy, 23, Suffolk, £100.50. Terence McGarry, Armoy, 16 Texel, £102.50. Desmond McMullan, Glenariffe, 24kgs Crossbred, £98.50. Richard Duffin, Cargan, 45 Texel, £96.00. Raymond Higgins, Newtowncrommelin, 24 Texel, £89.00, 19, £90.50. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 34 Suffolk, £88.50, 28, £86.50, 30, £85.50. Hugh McDonnell, Glenariffe, 12 Blackface, £70.00. John McNaughton, Loughguile, 24 Blackface £77.00. A McAuley, 26 Texel, £93.00. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 25 Texel, £87.50. D McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Crossbred, £90.00.
Breeding sheep
Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 2 year old Crossbred ewe, £136, 3 No, 3 year old Crossbred ewes £118. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Mule ewe lambs £100. C O’Hara, Rasharkin, Lanark ewes, 10, £80.00, 15, £68.00, 14, £60.00. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, Blackface ewes, 7, £68.00, 10, £67.00, 9, £66.00, 10, £60.00.
Fat ewes
Ryan Quinn, Ballymoney, Texel, £182. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £124. Patrick McBride, Ballyvoy, Texel, £118. P Williamson, Texel, £110. Joe McMullan, Cushendall, Suffolk, £108.
