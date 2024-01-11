Fat ewes selling to £188 and breeding sheep to £124 at Armoy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat ewes sold to £188 and breeding sheep to £124.
Leading prices
Hoggets
R McConaghy, Bushmills, 30kgs £130. John McAllister, Glendun, 30kgs, Blackface, £128. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 30kgs £128. Danny McKinley, Armoy, 28kgs £127. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 28kgs £127. S Currie, Ballymoney, 27kgs £125.50. A Boyce, Bushmills, 2kgs £124. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 27kgs £125. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 25kgs £125. Jas McConaghie, Stranocum, 26kgs 3124. A McGarry, Ballycsatle, 26kgs £124. Alex McAlister, Bushmills, 26kgs £124. William Knox, Armoy, 25kgs £123. W and G Campbell, Garryduff, 25kgs £122. C Osbourne, Ballycastle, 24kgs £121. Galbraith Brothers, 25kgs £121. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £121. M Milliken, Armoy, 24kgs £120. AB Wilson, Armoy, 22kgs £117. S Elliott, Armoy, 22kgs £114.50. C McKernan, Ballymoney, 23.5kgs £119. B Blaney, Cushendall, 23kgs £114. M Steele, Glenarm, 23kgs £115. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 22kgs £113. Robt Lynn, Stranocum, 25kgs £112.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £117. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 22kgs Blackface, £113. WJ and A Henry, Armoy, 22.5kgs £117. M Maloney, Loughguile, 23kgs £115.50. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 23kgs £117. David Thompson, Bushmills, 24kgs £119.
Breeding ewes
S McAllister, Ballyvoy, Blackface in lamb ewes, £124. G McDoughall, Bushmills, Dorset ewe lambs, £100.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 50 Suffolk, £89.00. M Watt, Loughguile, 7 Texel, £80.00. S Elliott, Armoy, 2 Dorsets, £84.00. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 8 Texel, £83.00. June Loughridge, 11 Blackface, £73.50.
Fat ewes
Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 2 Texel, £188, 2, £186. SJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £118. Pat McAtamney, Ballymoney, Texel, £142. S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £128. Pat Black, Ballycastle, Blues, £118. B Blaney, Cushendall, Blues, £100. H McGilligan, Dungiven, Cheviot, £112. Russell Graham, Portrush, Texel, £110. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £100.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.