Fat ewes selling to £200 and fat lambs to £145 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 3rd July saw fat ewes sell to £200 and fat lambs to £145.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £200, £192 and £182, Cabra farmer £174, Kilkeel farmer £170, Hilltown farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £150, Kilkeel farmer £144, Mayobridge farmer £144, Kilkeel farmer £140 and Hilltown farmer £132.

Fat lambs: Downpatrick farmer £145 for 27kg (537ppk), Castlewellan farmer £143 for 25kg (572ppk), Hilltown farmer £142 for 26.3kg (540ppk), Mayobridge farmer £140 for 25kg (560ppk), Downpatrick famer £133 for 24.6kg (541ppk), Lisburn farmer £131 for 23.2kg (565ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 23kg (565ppk), Mayobridge farmer £129 for 22.2kg (581ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 22kg (582ppk) and Hilltown farmer £126.50 for 21.5kg (591ppk).

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £135 for 19.4kg (696ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123 for 19.9kg (618ppk), Kilkeel farmer £122 for 17.8kg (685ppk) and £120 for 18.4kg (652ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 16.8kg (702ppk), Rostrevor farmer £117 for 17.4kg (672ppk), Kilkeel farmre £114 for 17.3kg (659ppk), Mayobridge farmer £110 for 16.4kg (670ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 16.2kg (666ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 15kg (680ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 14.6kg (691ppk) and £99 for 14.6kg (678ppk), Rathfriland farmer £98 for 14kg (700ppk) and Hilltown farmer £96 for 13.5kg (711ppk) and £90 for 12.7kg (708ppk).