Fat ewes selling to £210 at Armoy
Another full yard of sheep on Wednesday night met with an excellent trade.
Fat hoggets sold to £135, fat ewes to £210, breeding sheep mad up to £196.
Leading prices
Hoggets
P J Dougan, Coleraine, 27kgs £135. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 30kgs £135. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 26kgs £128.50. J Simpson, 29kgs £129. Huey Bros, Armoy, 26kgs £128. John Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs £130. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 29kgs £130. Alex McGarrigle, Limavady, 30kgs £128.50. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, 30kgs £128.50. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 30kgs £128. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 31kgs £130. Patrick McGarry, Ballycastle, 26kgs £127. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26kgs £126.50. A and SP McCarry, Loughguile, 31kgs £128.50. Pat McGarry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £123.50. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 19kgs £99.00. Danny McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £126. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 28kgs £126. Liam Sharkey, Cushendun, 24kgs £125. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 26kgs £127.
Fat ewes
Brian McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £210. Arnold McClure, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £186. Same McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £178. M McClelland, Doagh, Suffolk, £172. Andrew Jamison, Stranocum, Texel, £166. B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk, £194. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, Texel, £165. A and SP McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £164. J Laverty, Armoy, Texel, £164. J Simpson, Dervock, Texel, £158. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £164. Brown and Finnegan, Coleraine, Hampshire, £150.
Breeding ewes
Rory McAuley, Cushendall crossbred ewes with twins, £192 and crossbred ewes with singles, £156.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.