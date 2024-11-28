Fat ewes selling to £214 at Armoy Mart, fat lambs to £168

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A smaller show of sheep on Wednesday night met with a fine trade for all classes of sheep.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £168, store lambs sold to £129 and fat ewes to £214.

Leading prices

James Nutt, Bushmills, 34kgs £168. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £155. Geo McAuley, Armoy, 28kgs £156. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £153.50. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £150. ML Patton and Son, Armoy, 30kgs £150. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £150. Bushmills farmer, 27kgs £156. B Blaney, Cushendall, 30kgs £157. A and B Dowey, Ballymoney, 29kgs £150. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £148. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 23kgs £147. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, 23kgs £146. Coleraine producer, 26kgs £148. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 26kgs £150.

Armoy martArmoy mart
Armoy mart

Store lambs

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

G McDoughal, Armoy, 3 Dorsets, £129. WD Marshal, Cloughmills, 31 Texel, £117. Paddy Watson, Armoy, 16 Suffolk, £119. M Peden, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £113. WD Marshal, Cloughmills, 17 Texel, £125. Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, 9 Texel, £115. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 11 Texel, £110. John McKillop, Cushendall, 7 Texel, £106, 13, £102. Liam McFaul, Rathlin Island, 11 Blackface, £93.00.

Fat ewes

CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £214. T Butler, Ballyvoy, Border Leicester, £158. Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, Texel, £184. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £150. CS and DJ Currie, Texel, £148. G McDoughal, Bushmills, Dorset, £132. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £148. I Kennedy, Ballymoney, Spotted Dutch, £166. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £130.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd

Related topics:BushmillsCloughmillsSuffolk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice