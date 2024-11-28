Fat ewes selling to £214 at Armoy Mart, fat lambs to £168
Fat lambs sold to a top of £168, store lambs sold to £129 and fat ewes to £214.
Leading prices
James Nutt, Bushmills, 34kgs £168. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £155. Geo McAuley, Armoy, 28kgs £156. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £153.50. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £150. ML Patton and Son, Armoy, 30kgs £150. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £150. Bushmills farmer, 27kgs £156. B Blaney, Cushendall, 30kgs £157. A and B Dowey, Ballymoney, 29kgs £150. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £148. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 23kgs £147. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, 23kgs £146. Coleraine producer, 26kgs £148. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 26kgs £150.
Store lambs
G McDoughal, Armoy, 3 Dorsets, £129. WD Marshal, Cloughmills, 31 Texel, £117. Paddy Watson, Armoy, 16 Suffolk, £119. M Peden, Ballymoney, 8 Texel, £113. WD Marshal, Cloughmills, 17 Texel, £125. Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, 9 Texel, £115. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 11 Texel, £110. John McKillop, Cushendall, 7 Texel, £106, 13, £102. Liam McFaul, Rathlin Island, 11 Blackface, £93.00.
Fat ewes
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £214. T Butler, Ballyvoy, Border Leicester, £158. Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, Texel, £184. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £150. CS and DJ Currie, Texel, £148. G McDoughal, Bushmills, Dorset, £132. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £148. I Kennedy, Ballymoney, Spotted Dutch, £166. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £130.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd
